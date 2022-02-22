



Dillian Whyte has finally signed the contract for his WBC world-title grudge match with Tyson Fury that is set to land at Wembley Stadium on April 23. The Body Snatcher has maintained silence since he was ordered to face the Gypsy King and delayed the completion of the official fight paperwork right up until the final hours before the deadline.

Undefeated champion Fury, who has held the belt since he pulverised Deontay Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February 2020, has continued to taunt his British rival – urging him to sign the contract. Whyte has spent over 1500 days as the WBC’s No 1 heavyweight contender but his exhausting wait for a shot at world honours has rumbled on. Still, the 33-year-old remains frustrated with his share of the lucrative fight purse, an integral factor behind his decision to delay the signing of the contract. Fury, as champion, will take home 80 per cent (£22.5million) of his promoter Frank Warren’s winning bid of £30.6m – the biggest purse in boxing history. READ MORE: Kell Brook issues response to Chris Eubank Jr call-out and Conor Benn’s Amir Khan promise

Whyte remains adamant he dropped Fury during a sparring session that ignited the hatred and ill-feeling. “He’s the one that came out and said he beat me up in the gym. I can tell you now, that didn’t happen,” Whyte previously told Sky Sports. “I don’t like telling sparring stories, but people in the game know. They know about me. Well, me and Tyson Fury sparred and I bashed him about and dropped him on multiple occasions. Simple as that.” An official fight press conference is now expected to be arranged by Queensbury Promotions in due course.

Fury’s father, John, has been riled by the hold-up from Whyte as he targeted the Body Snatcher with a personal message on social media on Monday. “Dillian Whyte you said you wanted a title shot and you have been banging on for three years that you haven’t got it, and now you don’t seem to want it pal,” he said. “I don’t know what mind games you are trying to play but they don’t work with us. You are running out of time and you are making yourself look very stupid. Get the contract signed, get your beating along with your job. At least your consolation prize is $8 million, if you decline that you want putting in an asylum. “Be a man and sign the contract and show us you are a man pal. God bless and we will see you at the press conference if you are a man.”





