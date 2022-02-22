This is why it is also important to be aware of your risk. Dr Philippa said: “Your risk is higher if you are older. Prostate cancer is extremely uncommon in people under 50.”

She added “it is two and a half times more common if your father was affected,” so if you have a family history be especially aware of signs.

There is also an increased risk in black men. The doctor said one in four black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives, and in the UK it is one in eight in men in general.

She said “we’re not exactly sure why there is an increased risk in black men” but suggested people be aware of signs and symptoms to catch any that arise in the early stages.