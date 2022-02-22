Car owners who haven’t checked their tyre tread in some time are urged to do so to avoid an eye-watering £2,500 fine and three penalty points on a licence. That’s the cost of having tyres on a car that don’t meet the legal requirement of 1.6mm on each wheel.

But checking tyre tread can be done in just moments with just a 20p coin according to experts at CarMoney, who looked at the most Googled car maintenance searches.

When inserting the coin into the groove of the tyre, if the outer rim of the coin is visible, this is a sign that the tread is too low and a new tyre is required.

While checking tread it’s also worth doing tyre pressures as well – because again a defective tyre can lead to the same fine and points on a licence.

Optimal tyre pressures can often be found on the door sill, or in the car manual, or printed on the tyres themselves.

