Car owners who haven’t checked their tyre tread in some time are urged to do so to avoid an eye-watering £2,500 fine and three penalty points on a licence. That’s the cost of having tyres on a car that don’t meet the legal requirement of 1.6mm on each wheel.
But checking tyre tread can be done in just moments with just a 20p coin according to experts at CarMoney, who looked at the most Googled car maintenance searches.
When inserting the coin into the groove of the tyre, if the outer rim of the coin is visible, this is a sign that the tread is too low and a new tyre is required.
While checking tread it’s also worth doing tyre pressures as well – because again a defective tyre can lead to the same fine and points on a licence.
Optimal tyre pressures can often be found on the door sill, or in the car manual, or printed on the tyres themselves.
As penalties are issued based on each tyre, road users could see penalties rise to £10,000 if all four are affected with 12 points issued.
Drivers could therefore risk being handed out 12 penalty points for four wheel offences which could see motorists given a temporary driving ban.
In severe cases where motorists safety has likely been put at risk, disqualification from driving could also be handed out as an immediate punishment.
The Department for Transport (DfT) says current penalties for non compliance are subject to Magistrate Courts or fixed penalties.
Poor tyre maintenance is usually the leading cause of road accidents each year.
Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “In the same way that you wouldn’t drive a car with faulty brakes, ensuring your tyres are fit for purpose is crucial in making every journey safer.
“Taking this step will give drivers across the country confidence their lorries, buses and coaches are truly fit for use – a safety boost for road users everywhere.”
The DfT says drivers and owners are the ones responsible for the safety of their own vehicles.
Changing the wipers can be a perfect time to check over the windscreen for any scratches.
Again, removing scratches is something that can be done at home, and in the process avoid a £2,500 which can be issued if they develop into cracks.
Drivers should first use a fingernail to see how deep the scratch is, then use a home glass repair kit.
After cleaning the windscreen and applying the rubbing compound, the glass should be left to dry in sunlight.