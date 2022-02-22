Announcing a raft of new economic sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen said it was time the European Union moved on from buying Russian gas and invested in renewable energy options from “reliable suppliers”.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, she said: “This crisis shows that Europe is too dependent on Russian gas, we have to diversify our supplies, and we have to go to reliable suppliers.
“We will have to massively invest in renewable energy, that is where the future is.
“Because this is a strategic investment in our energy investments.”
She also added how it was “absolutely right” for Germany to scrap its controversial Nord Stream 2 project which saw Russia supply the Germans with gas.
She stressed how the project also has to be further assessed in light of the energy supply crisis for the whole of the EU, as she hinted at major plans ahead for the bloc.
The Commission president also said how today’s sanctions from the bloc are in direct response to Russia’s aggressive behaviour.
It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk within Ukraine, which he claims is only for “peace-keeping” reasons, despite breaking international law.
Following the invasion, Ms von der Leyen explained how the bloc “will make it as difficult as possible for the Kremlin to pursue its aggressive actions.”
While she also added that Russia is “not respecting its international obligations” warning that President Putin “is violating core principles of international law”.
She went on: “Russia has manufactured this crisis and is responsible for the current escalation.
“We will now quickly finalise the sanctions package and we will coordinate closely with our partners as we have done so far.”
