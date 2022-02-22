Announcing a raft of new economic sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen said it was time the European Union moved on from buying Russian gas and invested in renewable energy options from “reliable suppliers”.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, she said: “This crisis shows that Europe is too dependent on Russian gas, we have to diversify our supplies, and we have to go to reliable suppliers.

“We will have to massively invest in renewable energy, that is where the future is.

“Because this is a strategic investment in our energy investments.”

She also added how it was “absolutely right” for Germany to scrap its controversial Nord Stream 2 project which saw Russia supply the Germans with gas.

JUST IN Liz Truss takes swift retribution on Putin – UK to unleash might of £24TN army of nations