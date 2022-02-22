



The free NHS prescriptions for over 60s is proposed to increase to the current state pension age of 66. This added cost for those approaching retirement coincides with a rising cost of living but there are other ways to receive free prescriptions.

For Britons to qualify for free prescriptions at least one of the following must apply to them: Aged 60 or over

Under the age of 16

Aged 16 to 18 and in full-time education

Pregnant or have had a baby in the last 12 months with a valid maternity exemption certificate

Have a specified medical condition with a valid medical exemption certificate

Have a continuing physical disability that requires assistance and a valid medical exemption certificate

Have a valid war pension exemption certificate for prescription required due to their disability

Be an NHS inpatient.

Further criteria could get Britons free prescriptions if them or their partner receive one of the following: Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit – Guarantee Credit

Universal Credit. These criteria also apply to those under the age of 20 and are dependent on someone receiving the benefits.

Britons who believe they are eligible for a medical exemption certificate can ask their doctor for a FP92A form to apply for it. The online eligibility checker can help Britons find out if they are eligible for free NHS prescriptions. The checker also shows any other assistance with NHS costs that Britons could be receiving such as prepayment certificates. Prepayment certificates offers a discount for Britons with multiple prescriptions, providing three or 12 month certificates for an upfront fee.

Additionally, an HC2 certificate helps Britons through the NHS Low Income Scheme. Britons can qualify for this help those whose income is less than or equal to their expenses, or if their income is greater than their requirements by just half the current English prescription charge which is £9.35 per item. HC3 certificates can help people whose income is greater than this amount and people can find out more about the low income scheme on the NHS website. Britons who find they have paid for prescriptions when they were eligible for free prescriptions can ask get a refund if they apply within three months of paying the charge.





