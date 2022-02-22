



On Tuesday, Emily announced alongside Jon Sopel that they will be resigning from the BBC to create a new podcast with Global and host a radio show on LBC. Emily took to Twitter to discuss the new podcast stating: “It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.”

Maitlis has received much criticism for her political stance on the BBC which has a strict rule of political impartiality for its presenters. Robin Aitken from the Telegraph opined: “The departure of Emily Maitlis from the BBC to join LBC will be greeted with jubilation by her many critics who came to see her as one of the worst serial offenders in the ongoing controversy about BBC impartiality.” Dan Wootton is one of these critics celebrating her departure which he briefly discussed on GB News who said: “We all remember the most famous time when Maitlis displayed her political views on the BBC.” The comment was followed by a clip from Newsnight in May 2020 featuring Ms Maitlis announcing speaking about Domininc Cummings. She said: “Dominic Cummings broke the rules. The country can see that, and it’s shocking that the Government cannot.

“But despite the resignation of one minister, growing unease from his backbenchers, a dramatic early warning from the polls, and a deep national disquiet, Boris Johnson has chosen to ignore it. “Tonight, we consider what this blind loyalty tells us about the workings of Number 10.” Mr Wootton added: “I’d been telling Maitlis to quit the publicly funded Beeb where it’s essential presenters do not express political opinions and telling her she should join the private sector for months. Because in the private sector she can be as lefty as she desires.” A compilation of footage of Mr Wootton speaking about Maitlis was then shown where in July 2021 Wootton said: “If she wants to express her anti-Boris, anti-tory views at nauseum she can do so by leaving the BBC and joining the Guardian.” Later he added: “Surely if Emily Maitlis wants to express her opinion and make her disdain for Boris Johnson and the government clear, she can do that in the private sector.” READ MORE:Arsenal boss Arteta mocked by Sergio Busquets over Aubameyang call

One Twitter user said: “Doing the right thing by not joining Dan Wootton on GB News and therefore protecting her reputation as a serious newscaster and interviewer.” Another commented referring to Wootton as a “Pound shop pundit” compared to “quality journalist” Emily Maitlis. Speaking about her resignation, Maitlis tweeted: “It will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”





Source link

Related