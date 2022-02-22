



Speaking to GB News host Dan Wootton, political commentator Darren Grimes, 28, disputed the reasoning Donald Trump was banned from social media in 2021. While the Kiwi-born presenter stated he wished to hear from the former president amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Mr Wootton told the GB News guest: “I actually believe we should hear from everyone. “Good, bad, evil – let’s hear from them. “Let’s not hide views away but if they want to allow the Taliban to continue to tweet then they must allow the former President of the US and potentially – we don’t know, but potentially – a strong contender from the next President of the US. “We must hear from him.” READ MORE: Lord Sugar hits back at claim Donald Trump ‘owns The Apprentice’

The app is not unlike Twitter in its features and design, allowing users to build custom profiles, follow others and create posts. Meanwhile, the 45th US President is still able to release statements on his website, albeit reaching a much smaller audience than his Twitter account, which had 88.7 million followers by the time Twitter suspended it in January 2021. Mr Trump made a statement on the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, which he published on his website: “If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all.” “I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now, no way!

“Russia has become very, very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling. “The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land. “Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer. “The US was energy independent under the Trump Administration, an independence that we had never obtained before, and oil prices would have remained low. Now, what a mess our country is in!”





