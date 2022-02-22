



Fears of conflict have escalated as Vladimir Putin ignores calls to back down over the Ukraine crisis. Chilling maps show what would happen if London was to be targeted by a Russian nuclear bomb if east-west tensions result in World War 3.

Nukemap is a site created by science historian Alex Wellerstein which shows the nuclear fallout if some of the world’s most notorious bombs were to hit London. According to Nukemap, if Russia was to use a Topol (SS-25) – a missile already in its possession – it could kill almost one million people and injure 2.2 million others if dropped on the Capital. The blast range of the weapon would engulf the entire city impacting northern towns like Enfield right down to southern towns such as Croydon. Inner-city residents would likely suffer the most devastating consequences such as severe third-degree burns that would completely destroy victims’ pain receptors.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested the largest nuclear device ever created – the Tsar Bomba – which was 10 times more powerful than all the military weapons used during World War II. If Russia was was to use the Tsar Bomba, Nukemap estimates that as many as 5.7 million could be killed and 3.4 million more would be seriously injured. A 100mt version of the bomb was also designed but never tested, which would cause even more damage to its target country. Vladimir Putin oversaw major air, sea and land-based nuclear missile drills on Saturday, which involved multiple practice missile launches. The Kremlin confirmed that hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles were among those fired as part of “planned exercises”. READ MORE: Putin’s financial meltdown BEGINS: Russia faces economic ruin

The Nukemap shows UK and US missiles could cause just as much damage to Russia should they be used. The W-76 – a weapon in the UK’s and France’s arsenal – could kill 250,000 and injure one million more, according to the map. The US owns the 15mt Castle Bravo, which is the largest bomb the country has ever tested and could kill nearly eight million and cause a 1,000km radiation fallout from the blast site. Putin is believed to have 6,257 warheads in his possession, according to the Federation of American Scientists. The UK is believed to have 290, while NATO allies US has 5,550 and France has 225.





