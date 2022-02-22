The Hellbound Heart, a weird fiction about a strange maze, was released by Clive Barker in 1986. A year later, Barker filmed a film adaptation of the story. The picture, later renamed Hellraiser, launched a popular trilogy of movies based on the renowned terror figure Pinhead and the puzzle box known as the Sorrow Helix.

But, in terms of seeing the Hellraiser films in order, what is the optimum method? After being frustrated with early film versions of his story, Barker opted to create it himself. As a result, the picture was shot at the end of 1986, although it would always be presented after that. The agreement was that it would be released 10 weeks later, in 1987.

How Many have Hellraiser Films Been Made?

There has been a steady stream of other Hellraiser films since the film’s first release in 1987. But, in terms of their quantity, there are presently 10, beginning with “Hellraiser, The Movie.” The first 4 movies in this franchise were commercially produced and follow a continuous tale that is historically related.

From Inferno to Judgment, the rest of the program was published on a personal movie and does not follow a tight timeline. However, those considering taking up the program should be aware of its inconsistent excellence. Hellraiser: Bloodline and Hellraiser: Revelations, in especially, have a reputation for becoming underwhelming.

At a Glimpse: Hellraiser Films in Sequential Arrangement

Since the launch of its first picture, Hellraiser has kept following its plot in every sequel, providing fans the excitement of not missing any critical events as the series progresses. We, for one, are relieved that there isn’t a gap among the movies, enabling me to see them in order. So, without further hesitation, here’s the Hellraiser in sequential order:

Hellraiser is a horror film that is based on (1987)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II is a sequel to Hellraiser (1988)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth is the third installment in the Hellraiser franchise (1992)

Inferno is the sequel to Hellraiser (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker is a sequel to Hellraiser (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader is a sequel to Hellraiser (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld is a sequel to the film Hellraiser (2005)

Hellraiser: Revelation is a sequel to the film Hellraiser (2011)

Hellraiser: The Final Judgement (2018)

Bloodline is a sequel to Hellraiser (1995)

Is it Important to Witness the Hellraiser Movies in List Form?

Considering the notion that the Hellraiser narrative was free-flowing, you must view movies in this order to avoid spoilers from the previous Hellraiser flicks and to have a terrific, horrifying experience.

Are There Any Further Hellraiser Films in the Works?

The 11 Hellraiser movie, directed by C. Barker, will be screened in 2020. The location has been determined even though the storyline’s timeframes or clues have yet to be revealed. As a result, it will be available on Hulu rather than in cinemas.