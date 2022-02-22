



The European Council approved the new protocol on February 22. Unvaccinated children between the ages of six and 17 will be allowed to enter EU countries with proof of a negative PCR test.

Fully vaccinated British travellers will not need to take a test to enter the EU under the new rules. Unvaccinated travellers will be allowed in with proof of a recent Covid infection but may be required to test before arrival. The new rules are due to be implemented on March 1 and are designed to simplify entry rules for non-EU tourists, including Britons. Currently, Italy, the Netherlands and Cyprus require fully vaccinated travellers to test before arrival. READ MORE: Won’t be ‘drinking sangria all year’: Spain expats on misconceptions

Although the three countries could scrap their rules, the EU advice is only a recommendation and is not legally binding. Vaccinated British tourists who have not had a booster will need one if their second jab was more than 270 days ago. While the new rules are good news for British travellers, some families with teeangers could still face difficulties. Although entry rules have been streamlined, countries may still choose to use the Covid passport. DON’T MISS

This means that British teenagers would be able to enter with a negative test but would then be unable to enter restaurants or bars. British tourists should check the rules in their holiday destination before booking a break for Easter. Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel told Express.co.uk: “The removal of tests of vaccinated travellers could reduce some of the administrative hassle and make it cheaper to travel to Europe, which is good news for those planning on taking a trip soon. “The new protocol would mean pre-departure tests are no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but anyone who had their second jab more than 270 days ago will need to provide proof of having a booster.

“Countries are not obliged to sign up to it, however, so it is important to check the specific Covid entry requirements of your destination country. “You should also be aware that Covid still has the potential to cause disruption to your travels. “The best way to safeguard your money is by booking a package holiday, as these come with stronger financial protections, and using accommodation providers or airlines with flexible booking policies. “A good travel insurance policy will continue to be essential, and it’s also advisable to book with a credit card to give yourself further financial protection.”

ABTA, the association of British travel agents, said: “We’ve already seen an opening up of travel across Europe with countries such as Spain, France, Greece and Portugal no longer requiring people who are fully vaccinated to take a pre-departure test, but if the EU was to also recommend this approach then this could help bring greater consistency for travel rules and make it easier for holidaymakers. “Travellers always need to remember that individual countries in the EU can determine their own Covid measures so they should closely monitor the Foreign Office’s travel advice in the run up to their holiday.” Travel company, TUI, said it has already seen strong demand for family package holidays for Easter.





