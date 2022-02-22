Kate Garraway will be opening up about her husband Derek Draper’s gruelling road to recovery in an ITV documentary named Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek. The 54-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband had to spend a total of 374 days in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. Almost two years on and the former lobbyist still requires round-the-clock care, with Kate revealing he will die “within three days” if left unaided.

In the documentary, Kate welcomes Derek back to their family home after he had to spend more than a year in a hospital.

The programme is a follow-up to last year’s emotional documentary named Finding Derek.

ITV viewers were left in tears as Kate and Derek were filmed while he was in a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Their latest documentary examines the daily challenges the couple faces as Derek continues to battle the effects of coronavirus on his body.

