



Hair experts Longevita has named Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, as the “most stylish woman in the Royal Family”. The company analysed Google search data to find which female member of the Royal Family receives the highest number of combined monthly searches for words and terms related to fashion, hair, and make-up.

Kate Middleton receives the highest Google searches for her outfits every month, compared to other female members of the Royal Family. The Duchess receives 11,760 combined monthly searches for various aspects of her image. The term “Kate Middleton dresses” has a total of 4,610 monthly searches, according to Google. Meanwhile, searches for the Duchess’ hair have 700 monthly searches. READ MORE: Prince Harry is ‘showing off new life’ to Eugenie – here’s how

Competing for the top spot as the most stylish royal woman is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The former actress has 9,600 monthly Google searches, on average, when it comes to her hair and make-up. The term “Meghan Markle dress” has 1,300 monthly searches, while “Meghan Markle style” has 1,000 monthly average searches in the UK. But in relation to her make-up, Meghan has the highest number of searches of any female member of the Royal Family, with a total of 3,250 monthly searches. DON’T MISS:

She also has an average of 1,000 monthly searches for her hair. Princess Diana is the third most fashionable royal woman in the list, according to Google, with 7,540 combined monthly searches for each aspect of her look. The term “Princess Diana fashion” receives 1,900 monthly searches, while “Princess Diana outfits” is typed into Google 1,300 times a month, on average. Searches for the Princess of Wales’ hairstyles come up to 600 per month, and her make-up look has 940 monthly searches.

The royal woman with the fourth most influential style is the Queen with 1,220 monthly searches in total for her outfits, make-up, and hair. More specifically, the term “the Queen’s outfits” is searched for 420 times a month. The least influential female member of the Royal Family when it comes to her style is Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess of Cornwall received 70 monthly searches for various terms related to her fashion sense.

There are only 10 monthly searches in the UK for her hair, according to Google. Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Longevita said: “It is fascinating to see how influential each of the royal women are in terms of style, hair, and make-up. “Each member of the British Royal Family has a distinct style with the Queen having brightly coloured dresses with her unchanging iconic hairstyle, and Kate’s signature long skirts. “However, it is surprising to see whose style resonates with the British public the most. “It is remarkable to see that Princess Diana is the third most fashionable royal woman, despite her passing, highlighting the thought and care she put into every outfit she wore. “As the the Queen and the Royal Family look forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee year with plenty of appearances and engagements, it will be fascinating to see if this ranking changes.”





