Montana State University Billings has organized a spring Library Lecture Series: “Yellowstone at 150 Years Old.” The series kicks off on March 1 with a presentation on: “The Cavalry Comes to the Rescue: The Army Era in Yellowstone National Park,” by MSUB history professor Tom Rust, Ph.D., at 6:30 p.m. in Petro Theatre on MSUB’s university campus.

A presentation on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. on “Yellowstone Revealed: Celebrating an Ancient and Enduring Indigenous Connection,” will be given by Shane Doyle, Ph.D., Apsaalooke, who is an educational and cultural consultant helping to lead the commemoration of Yellowstone’s 150th birthday with the installation of an intertribal teepee village near Gardiner.

Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m., Brandi Burns, executive director of the Yellowstone Historic Center will speak on “Women and Fly Fishing in Yellowstone” and how women were, and still are, pillars of West Yellowstone and have been exploring, recreating, and working in the community from the beginning.

On March 22 at 6:30 p.m., attendees will learn about “Yellowstone Volcanism and Monitoring from Madison Myers,” Ph.D., MSU assistant professor in earth science. Myers will review how volcanologists learn about the volcanic past of Yellowstone and the techniques used to monitor such a large system.

Wrapping up the series on March 29 at 6:30 p.m., Brett French, outdoor editor with the Billings Gazette, will share a presentation on “Hiking Through a Grizzly History in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.” Now concentrated largely in two populations near Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park, the big bruins face heightened scrutiny as the federal government considers turning over grizzly bear management to states.

In addition to this incredible lineup of Library Lecture speakers, visitors to the library will be able to explore multiple Yellowstone National Park exhibits featuring wall displays, a diorama, historic documents from the library’s Special Collections, and both digital reproductions and printed materials from the library’s Federal Depository Library Program.

MSUB Library Director Darlene Hert said “the library staff have put a lot of work into these displays to supplement the lectures, and we are excited to invite visitors to come view the varied displays that feature library collections throughout the month of March.”

The Library Lecture Series is free and open to the public on MSUB’s university campus in Petro Theatre. The March 22 lecture will take place in the Library Building, Room 148. Free parking is available in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street. View the full Library Lecture Series schedule and details.