BILLINGS — New summer job opportunities are on the horizon for Billings teens in Yellowstone County. The program initially started in Helena and has expanded east after much success.

“It’s a really great opportunity for Yellowstone County businesses in expanding their workforce and dipping into their younger pool,” said Big Sky Economic Development Association director of marketing and BillingsWorks, Marcell Bruski.

The program is aimed at pairing students with employers for full or part-time paid positions. Students will also be mentored by someone in the business they’re paired with.

Billings School District 2 is in collaboration with the Yellowstone County Summer Jobs program.

“This is an opportunity for us to introduce students to maybe some jobs and industries and careers that maybe they haven’t had in the past,” said Bo Bruinsman, career outreach director of Billings Public Schools.

Many Billings businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Big Sky EDA hopes this program may be a solution, a potential employee pipeline that could lead to permanent solutions.

“I think this is a, not a short-term fix, maybe long-term fix, to get students more exposed to career opportunities so that we can help them develop pathways,” Bruski said.

So far, 10 Billings businesses have signed up to be a part of the Yellowstone County Summer jobs program, including Stockman Bank.

Ashley Glantz is a recruiting officer for Stockman Bank. She says students paired with the company will be able to work with some of the top bankers in the state.

“I think a lot of the time will be spent behind the teller line, learning about fraud, transactions, counting money back to customers, customer service,” Glantz said.

The program isn’t limited to students in the Billings Public Schools system.

“It’s an opportunity available to the private school, students in the community, as well as our county schools,” said Bruinsma.

Applications for the program open Tuesday. Those involved are hoping to pair at least 30 students with 30 businesses for the summer.

Teens can apply for a summer job position at Yellowstone County Summer Jobs Program | AJAY MT (americanjobs4youth.org).