An official letter from organisations such as HMRC, NHS, benefits agency or the local council may also be used if this was dated within the past three months.

Motorists applying for the exemption must also give proof of ownership which clearly shows their name, address and vehicle registration.

This could either be a V5C registration document, a sales invoice or a long-term lease agreement.

Oxford City Council says the quickest way to provide this information is to upload it when making your application.



