Many fear applying for the likes of Attendance Allowance due to the application forms but, as Tom’s story highlights, there is assistance available.

Additionally, simple paperwork should not be holding Britons back from claiming up to £4,451 they are entitled to.

Attendance Allowance provides financial assistance to those over the state pension age who require help.

Attendance Allowance provides two separate weekly payment rates depending on the level of assistance or supervision one requires.