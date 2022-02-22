WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE BATMAN AHEAD. Next week Robert Pattison’s The Batman will finally hit cinemas in what is probably the most highly-anticipated blockbuster since Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed the box office. His new take on Bruce Wayne will face Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler, in what is an almost three-hour movie from director Matt Reeves. But if rumours are to be believed is The Joker hiding in plain sight?
Sure, Jared Leto played the Crown Prince of Crime in the world of Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader and Joaquin Phoenix portrayed another version in his Oscar-winning Joker.
But The Batman is set in yet another universe of the DC movies and so it’s perfectly possible we could be looking at an entirely different take on the villain.
The Batman Film News Twitter account has shared a cast listing for the film that includes Stanley Merkel star, Barry Keoghan.
In the comics, this officer is Commissioner Gordon’s partner, but oddly the Eternals actors is credited differently.
The DC movie’s synopsis reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of the criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”
The Batman hits cinemas on March 4, 2022.