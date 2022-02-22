WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR THE BATMAN AHEAD. Next week Robert Pattison’s The Batman will finally hit cinemas in what is probably the most highly-anticipated blockbuster since Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed the box office. His new take on Bruce Wayne will face Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler, in what is an almost three-hour movie from director Matt Reeves. But if rumours are to be believed is The Joker hiding in plain sight?

Sure, Jared Leto played the Crown Prince of Crime in the world of Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader and Joaquin Phoenix portrayed another version in his Oscar-winning Joker.

But The Batman is set in yet another universe of the DC movies and so it’s perfectly possible we could be looking at an entirely different take on the villain.

The Batman Film News Twitter account has shared a cast listing for the film that includes Stanley Merkel star, Barry Keoghan.

In the comics, this officer is Commissioner Gordon’s partner, but oddly the Eternals actors is credited differently.