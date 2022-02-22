A column of tanks was reported to be moving into Luhansk and Donetsk on Monday evening as Ukrainians were warned soldiers will be next to appear, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to recognise the two Russian-backed regions in east Ukraine – Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic – as independent states. He has ordered troops into the two regions to “maintain peace” – crossing the red line set by the West by deploying Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Prystaiko said: “We understand that he made his move.

“It’s a very strong move and we have to find out how to act right now.

“For people on the ground, it means that they will see Russian soldiers on their streets very soon.

“This time they will come on request of their, just recognised by Russia, leaders who signed the agreement with President Putin.”

