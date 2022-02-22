Wallis Simpson was an American divorcée who controversially married England’s former monarch, King Edward VIII. The pair’s relationship caused uproar and Edward was forced to abdicate the throne. His decision followed opposition from the Church of England, the Government and the public over his wish to marry Wallis. Edward had only been King for 326 days by the time of his dramatic abdication in 1936, which sparked a major constitutional crisis.

After stepping down from the throne and tying the knot in France, the couple became known as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

They lived out their days in exile, including in the Bahamas for a period, where the Duke had been made Governor.

After the royal line of succession changed, due to the abdication, Edward’s younger brother became King George VI.

Upon his death in 1952, the King’s daughter became Queen Elizabeth II and began her historic 70-year reign.

Edward’s controversial decision made him very unpopular within royal circles, and any meeting between the couple and the rest of the family was usually tense by default.

