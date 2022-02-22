Wallis Simpson was an American divorcée who controversially married England’s former monarch, King Edward VIII. The pair’s relationship caused uproar and Edward was forced to abdicate the throne. His decision followed opposition from the Church of England, the Government and the public over his wish to marry Wallis. Edward had only been King for 326 days by the time of his dramatic abdication in 1936, which sparked a major constitutional crisis.
After stepping down from the throne and tying the knot in France, the couple became known as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
They lived out their days in exile, including in the Bahamas for a period, where the Duke had been made Governor.
After the royal line of succession changed, due to the abdication, Edward’s younger brother became King George VI.
Upon his death in 1952, the King’s daughter became Queen Elizabeth II and began her historic 70-year reign.
Edward’s controversial decision made him very unpopular within royal circles, and any meeting between the couple and the rest of the family was usually tense by default.
However, Wallis also sometimes behaved in a way which caused confusion, in part due to cultural differences.
Lady Pamela Hicks, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, who is Prince Philip’s cousin, once revealed a bizarre gift Wallis brought to lunch with the royals.
Lady Pamela, who is Lord Mountbatten’s daughter, spoke in 2019 on ‘The India Hicks Podcast’, which she presents with her daughter.
Lady Pamela said: “Nice American custom of bringing a present.
“It was one chicken from Fortnum & Mason.
“Except in that when she relaxed, and was firmly married, she was a marvellous hostess.”
Lady Pamela did not reveal the date of the lunch, where it took place or whether the chicken was served by the chef.
However, the lunch may have been at Broadlands, Lord Mountbatten’s former estate in Romsey.
The podcast provides an insight into Lady Pamela’s life in the Royal Family and her proximity to England’s former King.
She opened up further about the Windsors’ relationship as she was asked if Wallis was “fun”.
She replied: “No, she wasn’t fun.
“The Duke of Windsor loved when he was doing nothing but one holiday after another.
“Bored silly in New York or in Paris, living in Paris.”
