Gylne Tider is a long-running Norwegian TV show. First launched in 2002, it follows the show’s host, Øyvind Mund, as he travels the world meeting his childhood heroes.

In 2010, for the show’s fourth series, the producers filmed their celebrity guests lip-syncing to 1987’s Ferry Aid version of The Beatles Let It Be, and then spent the next three months editing it into a fully-fledged pop video.  

