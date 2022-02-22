If for whatever reason, Prince George decided he didn’t want to be King, he would have the option to abdicate when he is on the throne.

Equally, George could also decide to pre-emptively give up the crown, making way for his sister to rule as Queen.

If this is the case, Princess Charlotte would become Queen Charlotte in her own right, just like the current Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University, explained to Express.co.uk: “In theory, Prince George could decide not to be King.