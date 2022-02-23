Tilda Swinton is the ULTIMATE chameleon.
1.
Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy (2022)
2.
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy (2022)
3.
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003)
4.
Eddie Murphy as various characters in Coming to America (1988)
5.
Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002)
6.
Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
7.
Jim Carrey as The Grinch in The Grinch (2000)
8.
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell (2019)
9.
Tilda Swinton as Lutz Ebersdorf in Suspiria (2018)
10.
And as Diana in Trainwreck (2015)
11.
Emma Thompson in Nanny McPhee (2005)
12.
Rebecca Romijn as Mystique in X-Men (2000)
13.
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017)
14.
And as Mason Verger in Hannibal (2001)
15.
Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort in Harry Potter (2001—2011)
16.
Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008)
17.
Johnny Depp as James “Whitey” Bulger in Black Mass (2015)
18.
And as The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland (2010)
19.
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice (1988)
20.
Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
21.
Mike Myers as various roles in the Austin Powers movies (1997—2002)
22.
Steve Carell as John du Pont in Foxcatcher (2014)
23.
Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
24.
Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary, Queen of Scots (2019)
25.
And as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017)
26.
Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It (2017)
27.
Idris Elba as Krall in Star Trek Beyond (2016)
28.
Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan in I’m Not There (2007)
29.
Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman (2022)
30.
Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice (2018)
31.
Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder (2008)
32.
And lastly, Cameron Diaz as Lotte Schwartz in Being John Malkovich (1999)