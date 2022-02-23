Sponsored Video


Tilda Swinton is the ULTIMATE chameleon.

1.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy (2022)


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, Erica Parise / HULU

2.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy (2022)


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Erin Simkin / HULU

3.

Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003)


Kurt Vinion / Getty Images, Denver and Delilah Films

4.

Eddie Murphy as various characters in Coming to America (1988)


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Niche Imports, Paramount Pictures

5.

Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002)


Dave Hogan / Getty Images, Miramax Films

6.

Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Archive Photos / Getty Images

7.

Jim Carrey as The Grinch in The Grinch (2000)


Franziska Krug / Getty Images, Universal / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

8.

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell (2019)


Gregg Deguire / WireImage, Lionsgate

9.

Tilda Swinton as Lutz Ebersdorf in Suspiria (2018)


Kate Green / Kate Green/Getty Images, K Period Media

10.

And as Diana in Trainwreck (2015)


Kate Green / Kate Green / Getty Images, Apatow Productions

11.

Emma Thompson in Nanny McPhee (2005)


Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage, Universal / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique in X-Men (2000)


Dave Benett / Getty Images, Af Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

13.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017)


Ron Galella Ltd / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Focus Features

14.

And as Mason Verger in Hannibal (2001)


Ron Galella Ltd / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

15.

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort in Harry Potter (2001—2011)


Mike Marsland / WireImage, Itar-tass News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

16.

Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight (2008)


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

17.

Johnny Depp as James “Whitey” Bulger in Black Mass (2015)


Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic, Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

18.

And as The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland (2010)


Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic, Disney

19.

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice (1988)


Gregg Deguire / WireImage, Warner Bros.

20.

Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

21.

Mike Myers as various roles in the Austin Powers movies (1997—2002)


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, New Line Cinema

22.

Steve Carell as John du Pont in Foxcatcher (2014)


Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images, Sony Pictures / ©Sony Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection

23.

Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)


Steve Jennings / Getty Images, Marvel

24.

Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary, Queen of Scots (2019)


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Focus Features

25.

And as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017)


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, LuckyChap Entertainment

26.

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It (2017)


Barry King / Getty Images, Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

27.

Idris Elba as Krall in Star Trek Beyond (2016)


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images, Marvel

28.

Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan in I’m Not There (2007)


Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Rgr Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

29.

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman (2022)


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Jonathan Olley

30.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice (2018)


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Annapurna Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

31.

Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder (2008)


Leon Bennett / Getty Images, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

32.

And lastly, Cameron Diaz as Lotte Schwartz in Being John Malkovich (1999)


Trevor Gillespie / Getty Images, Getty Images



