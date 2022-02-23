Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Alexander Zverev hits the umpire’s chair after losing at the Mexican Open (Pictures: Amazon Prime Video)

Alexander Zverev hits the umpire’s chair after losing at the Mexican Open (Pictures: Amazon Prime Video)

Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire’s chair with his racket following a doubles match.

The incident occurred moments after the German and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2 4-6 10-6 by Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara,

The four players shook hands at the net before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket three times, almost catching the official’s leg with one swing.

Aviso importante @atptour Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco. — Abierto Mexicano (@AbiertoTelcel) February 23, 2022

As the umpire stood to climb down from his chair, 24-year-old Zverev walked back over and took another swing. He was heard to shout expletives towards the official too, having been upset by a line call earlier in the match.

Tournament organisers swiftly confirmed the world No. 3 would play no further part in the Mexican Open, posting on Twitter: “Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.”

The ATP has yet to announce any sanctions, but its website shows the reigning Mexican Open champion’s second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zverev said earlier this week he was happy to have been part of history after beating Jenson Brooksby as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time Zverev said earlier this week he was happy to have been part of history after beating Jenson Brooksby as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time

It comes after Zverev and Jenson Brooksby created history the previous day as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time.

The German second seed claimed a 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 victory in the best part of three and a half hours, eclipsing the 2008 Australian Open match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis, which finished at 4.34am.

Nadal continues perfect start to season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal equalled his best career start to an ATP Tour season with victory over Denis Kudla (Pictures: Amazon Prime) Rafael Nadal equalled his best career start to an ATP Tour season with victory over Denis Kudla (Pictures: Amazon Prime)

Rafael Nadal equalled his best career start to an ATP Tour season with a 6-3 6-2 win over American Denis Kudla.

Nadal, who played in his first match since winning the Australian Open, is now 11-0 this season.

The Spaniard will meet another American – world No 130 Stefan Kozlov in the second round.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android