Sponsored Video


A woman walks past an Allbirds store in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Allbirds shares tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday as the sneaker retailer revealed mounting costs in the fourth quarter that weighed on profits and overshadowed double-digit revenue growth.

Retail store openings and bulking up its headcount led to higher expenses year over year, the company said.

Allbirds’ forecast for first-quarter revenue also fell short of analysts’ expectations, as the retailer anticipates greater growth later in the year rather than in the coming months. Allbirds’ full-year revenue forecast is more upbeat.

Shares were last falling around 5%. Allbirds’ stock has tumbled 60% since its first trade of $21.21 when it debuted on the Nasdaq last November. Shares hit an all-time intraday low of $7.98 on Wednesday.

Here’s how Allbirds did in its fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Loss per share: 9 cents vs. a loss of 9 cents expected
  • Revenue: $97.2 million vs. $91.8 million expected

Its net loss for the three-month period ended Dec. 31 widened to $10.7 million, or 9 cents a share, from a loss of $9.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier. That was in line with estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue grew 23% to $97.2 million from $79.3 million a year earlier, topping estimates for $91.8 million.

Allbirds said it was able to take advantage of strong consumer demand during the holidays in the United States, thanks in part to its inventory position entering the quarter.

Co-CEO and co-founder Joey Zwillinger said that over the holidays Allbirds had the two biggest sales days in its history, “highlighting the power of our omni-channel model.”

For 2022, Allbirds said it sees revenue ranging between $355 million and $365 million. Analysts were looking for $353 million. Adjusted losses, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, are forecast in a range of $9 million to $13 million, including an estimated $8 million of public company costs.

First-quarter sales are seen ranging between $60 million and $62 million, short of the $63.7 million in revenue predicted by analysts on average.

Read the full financial press release from Allbirds here.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.