After that the driver will then either be sent a fixed penalty notice, or a court summons.

If stopped by the police for speeding, they may let the driver off with a caution, issue a fixed penalty notice or order the driver to attend court.

If pleading guilty to a fixed penalty notice, aside from the fine and licence points, a code will be applied to the licence which remains on it for four years.

However one alternative may be offered, which is to take a speed awareness course, as long as one hasn’t already been attended in the past three years.