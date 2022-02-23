“I understand athletes across lots of sports, can get very frustrated. Certainly me, I’ve not always acted in the way I’d want on the court. I’m certainly not claiming to be an angel. I’m not perfect myself.”

While Murray is no stranger to venting his frustrations during a match, even smashing his racket on the court a couple of times during his loss to the world No 10 on Wednesday, he admitted it was a different matter when it was near the umpire.

He continued: “However, when you’re ripping your tennis racquet right next to the umpire multiple times, you can’t be doing that. I know obviously one of the British guys who was playing, as well, a bit dangerous. It’s graphite flying off the racquet, as well. Yeah, was not good.”

Zverev has since apologised for his behaviour on Instagram, saying: “It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday.

“I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.”