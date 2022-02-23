On whether medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis adds to the cancer risk, the Arthritis Foundation said:

“Medications that affect the immune system have the potential to increase cancer risk.

“This appears to be the case with a few drugs that are infrequently used to treat RA, such as cyclophosphamide and azathioprine.

“However, one of the most widely used RA medications, methotrexate, has been linked to lymphoma as well. RA patients who take methotrexate are more likely to develop lymphoma if they also have the Epstein-Barr virus.”