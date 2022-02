“We tested the effects on various components, the performance, and exhaust emissions in specific validation runs before granting approval.”

Audi models fitted with V6 diesel engines leaving factories from the middle of February can be topped up with the new HVO fuel.

This included new models from the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q7 and Q8 model series.

The HVO release for the Q5 model will follow at the beginning of March.