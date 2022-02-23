Chromium
Chromium enhances the effects of insulin, which means sugar is converted into energy more efficiently.
It’s an essential trace element that’s used in the metabolism of carbohydrates.
Lower doses are safe for most people, but you could also simply add more chromium-rich foods to your diet.
The best dietary sources of chromium include meat, wholegrain, lentils, broccoli, potatoes, and some spices.
