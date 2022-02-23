It says a PE, particularly a large PE or many clots, can quickly cause serious life-threatening problems and even death.

Treatment of a PE often involves anticoagulation medicines or blood thinners.

Stop the Clot says: “The first and most important thing you can do to protect yourself from a life-threatening blood clot is to learn if you are at risk.”

It says some of the most common risk factors for blood clots are hospitalisation, major surgery, pregnancy, and sitting too long, especially with legs crossed.