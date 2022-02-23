Brenda Edwards pays sweet tribute to son Jamal with never-seen-before family pic

Brenda Edwards has paid a sweet tribute to her late son Jamal Edwards with a never-seen-before family snap.

The beautiful picture sees the Loose Women star laughing whilst taking part in a photo shoot with Jamal and his sister Tanisha.

It’s the first time Brenda has returned to social media since her son’s tragic death on 20 February.

Jamal, who had an MBE, died unexpectedly at the age of 31.

The music pioneer and YouTuber was best known for founding youth broadcasting and film production company SB.TV.





“#NewProfilePic,” the 52 year old wrote on Twitter, while she captioned the gorgeous Instagram snaps with a single red love heart emoji.

Brenda’s Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan showed her support for the singer, writing: “Thinking of you my special friend xxx”. She added a love heart and broken heart emoji.

Her fellow panellist Denise Welch also showed her support along with This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and her former Loose co-star Andrea McClean.





Brenda confirmed her son’s death on Monday in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” read the statement.

“Myself, his sister and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with the passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.



(Image: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)



“I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA and PHD.”

Meanwhile, Brenda’s close friends and Loose Women co-stars Charlene White and Judi Love delivered a special tribute to the star during Monday’s Loose Women.

The pair were in tears as they spoke of Brenda’s loss and revealed they were with her after Jamal’s death.



(Image: ITV)



(Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



Addressing the “devastating news”, Charlene told viewers watching at home: “Our Brenda’s son Jamal Edwards tragically passed away from a short illness.”

As she continued to choke back tears, Charlene continued: “Any of you who regularly watch this show know that the love that Brenda had for both Jamal and daughter Tanisha was massive. Her heart was full of so much love for those children.”

“So you know just how shocked Brenda is and just how hard it’s hit all of us who knew him and, of course, all of us who love Brenda.”

She explained: “Judi has joined us on the panel today, you see there’s one more of us here today, because we want to do Brenda proud.”

Turning to Judi, Charlene added: “You and I were with her last night.”

