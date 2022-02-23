There are thousands of new ovarian cancer cases in the UK every year. Ovarian cancer is where abnormal cells in the ovary begin to grow and divide in an uncontrolled way. Despite its prevalence, symptoms often go under the radar for too long. Symptoms are often non-specific so they “get missed”, warned Doctor Nighat Arif on ITV’s This Morning.

She continued: “It’s usually picked up at the fourth stage which indicates that the cancer has spread, which results in a poor prognosis.”

As the doc explained, stage four is particularly “dangerous”.

What should you be looking out for?

According to Doctor Nighat, persistent bloating for three weeks or more is one major red flag.

Feeling full quite quickly and loss of appetite are also telltale signs of the deadly disease.