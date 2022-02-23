Lubov, the wife of Russia’s former minister of finance, donated around £2 million to the Conservative Party between 2012 and 2021.

During their interview on Wednesday morning, BBC broadcaster Walker probed Truss over the Tories’ connection to Russian finance, despite Boris Johnson’s planned sanctions.

Showing the photo on screens, he said: “Let me show you a picture from May of 2019, this was when Theresa May was Prime Minister. This was from your Instagram, I think the thing you posted with it was ‘Ladies night’.

“There you are with Theresa May, on the other side of [her] is Lubov Chernukhin, who’s the wife of a former Russian minister, who’s given the Conservative Party more than £1.8 million, that makes her the biggest female donor in recent British political history.

“Her wealth comes from her husband, Vladimir, who has strong links to the Kremlin. Now, in that picture, at the time, there were six female Cabinet members. Liz Truss, that shows us, doesn’t it, the closeness of the British government to Russian money?”

