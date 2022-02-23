Though not a stranger to the world of superheroes or the world of horror, Sam Raimi didn’t arrive at the decision to direct the “Doctor Strange” sequel easily, he told Collider. The failure of his third “Spider-Man” movie left a lasting impact on him.

“I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of ‘Spider-Man 3′”, Raimi said. “The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on.”

But then his agent informed him about the opening for a director on “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and that his name had come up. Raimi wondered if he “could still do it.” He knew taking up the project would not be easy, but that also gave him enough reason to do it.

“I’ve always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favorite, but he was right up there with the favorites. I loved the first movie, I thought [director] Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, ‘Yeah.’ They left the character in a great place,” Raimi said. “I didn’t think I would be doing another superhero movie. It just happened.”

Luckily for MCU fans that it did. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” will release in theaters on May 6.