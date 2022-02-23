Emily Blunt has been married to The Office star John Krasinski for 12 years and the couple also share two adorable daughters. The couple never shies away from showing off their love and hence as we celebrate Emily’s 39th birthday, we take a look at some the couple’s sweetest moments together, particularly the times that Blunt gushed about her husband.

One of the best things about John and Emily’s relationship is that the duo are always supportive of each other and never fail to praise each other’s work. The couple has also collaborated for work as they churned out one of the biggest hits with the A Quiet Place franchise which has been directed by Krasinski. Every time the couple take to the red carpet as well, they are absolute couple goals. As we celebrate Emily’s birthday, here’s a look at the times she couldn’t stop gushing about her husband John Krasinski.

Emily’s 2019 SAG Awards speech

In 2019, Emily Blunt bagged a SAG Award for her performance in A Quiet Place. The actress dedicated the win to her husband John who also directed the film. In her awards speech, Blunt had the sweetest thing to say as she said, “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly.”

Emily Blunt on how John changed her life

While speaking with InStyle magazine in 2013, Emily spoke about her married life and stated that meeting John truly changed her life. She opened up about feeling “invincible” with his support and added, “There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

When Emily spoke about her quarantine with John

The pandemic changed a lot of things and as Emily looked back on how she spent the quarantine with Krasinski, the actress stated that the couple ended up binging on The Crown. On a more serious note, Emily also noted that getting to spend time with their daughters was a “lifeline” for John and her.

Emily’s favourite film starring John

After working together on A Quiet Place, Emily once stated that it’s her favourite film starring her husband but among other picks, she stated that she loved him in Away We Go and found his performance in it “authentic and funny”, via EW.

Emily’s first meeting with John

When Emily Blunt recalled her first meeting with John, she maintained that it was nothing short of love at first sight. Speaking about how they were introduced, she said, “We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my god, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that”, via Entertainment Weekly.

