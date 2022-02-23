Secretary of Orphan Native Animal Rear and Release Association (ONARR) Beverley Clarke, who has been raising orphaned and injured native animals and releasing them into the wild for 33 years, said the funding program has proved extremely helpful.

“At the moment I have 26 animals under my care including a whiptail wallaby, six ringtail possums, a brushtail joey, a Sulphur crested cockatoo, nine rainbow lorikeets, two whistling ducklings, a purple swamp hen chick, and a boobook owl,” Ms Clarke said.

“Being a wildlife carer is a wonderful experience, but anyone interested in becoming one should be prepared to put their hands in their pockets if no grants are available because food, medicine, and other equipment can quickly add up.

“In the last Environment and Sustainability Community Funding Program funding round, members of our group received grants that covered two new aviaries, a few hundred dollars’ worth of bird food, and a carry cage.

“Council funding has been a great help over the years to carers in this region.”

For any queries or assistance, please contact the Community Funding and Support team at communityfunding@ipswich.qld.gov.au or call 3810 6648.

