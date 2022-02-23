



Speaking on Dan Wootton’s GB News show, Lord Frost said he was surprised by Chris Whitty’s terrifying predictions about Omicron, given the South African Covid strain was already understood to have been a milder variant. He went on to slam the Government’s “autopilot” response and said he feared we were on a “slippery slope” towards another lockdown.

When asked why the Government acted so “hysterically” over Omicron when it turned out to be a “good thing”, Lord Frost responded: “It’s a very good question, and I ask myself that quite often. “I don’t know why, it’s not at all clear. “Even from the early days in mid-December it was pretty clear that the Omicron variant was weaker, we knew that from South Africa. “I was surprised by Chris Whitty’s statement in December that everything we know about Omicron is bad, because that didn’t seem to be justified by the evidence.

“It looked like we were just on autopilot.” Lord Frost said he had already made his decision to resign from the Government over the Plan B measures and vaccine passports clear. He added: “It looked like we were on autopilot down the slippery slope again to a lockdown, and I’m very glad if I played a small part in preventing that.” Boris Johnson announced this week that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive test. READ MORE: New Zealanders turn on Jacinda Ardern in fury at Covid crackdown

He said: “I don’t want you to think there’s some division between the gung-ho politicians and the cautious, anxious scientists, uch as it may suit everybody to say so. “We have a very clear view of this. “This has not gone away. “We’re able to make these changes now because of the vaccines and the high level of immunity and all the other considerations about Omicron that you’ve seen.” Mr Johnson added that even if another variant does come along, the progress that has been made in tackling Covid over the past two years will put us in a much better position to handle it.





