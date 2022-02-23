Sponsored Video

In 1970, George Harrison entered the recording studio to make his solo debut, All Things Must Pass. There’s a lot to unpack in the triple album. Many have called it one of the most successful records by an ex-Beatle. However, it’s a wonder it got recorded at all. A lot was going on in George’s life at the time.

He’d shed his Beatle skin months prior, and his marriage was slowly failing. Much more threatened George’s reawakening as a musician in his own right. Somehow he worked past all that and recorded a seven-times platinum album.

