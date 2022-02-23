In 1970, George Harrison entered the recording studio to make his solo debut, All Things Must Pass. There’s a lot to unpack in the triple album. Many have called it one of the most successful records by an ex-Beatle. However, it’s a wonder it got recorded at all. A lot was going on in George’s life at the time.

He’d shed his Beatle skin months prior, and his marriage was slowly failing. Much more threatened George’s reawakening as a musician in his own right. Somehow he worked past all that and recorded a seven-times platinum album.

George Harrison | Steel/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, said his father’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ came at a ‘very dualistic’ time in his life

For years, George’s son, Dhani, worked tirelessly to remaster All Things Must Pass for its 50th-anniversary reissue. So, apart from George himself, Dhani knows the record like the back of his hand. After listening to the album repeatedly, Dhani can hear what was going on in his father’s life when he recorded the album.

According to Dhani, All Things Must Pass came during a “very dualistic” time in George’s life. He’d just exited one of the biggest bands in the world. George joined The Beatles when he was very young, and it was probably frightening for them all to be one their own for the first time in their lives.

George was also having marital problems. His first wife, Pattie Boyd, fell in love with his buddy, Eric Clapton. On top of all that stress, George’s mother, Louise, died during the recording sessions.

Still, this was a deeply creative period for George. He was becoming more and more spiritual as well. The ex-Beatle knew what he wanted, and he could carry it out for the first time in his life.

“‘All Things Must Pass’ is coming from a time in George’s life that is very dualistic,” Dhani told Guitar World. “It’s very dark, yet some of it expresses some of the most exalted states of clarity you can have. And somewhere in the middle is that whole experience and that whole record.”

Dhani told Esquire that he wanted his 50th-anniversary reissue to draw everyone to what George was going through when he recorded the album.

“I’m really trying to draw everyone into the feeling of what it must have been like for him to start off at 27, renovating a house that took him the rest of his life, and at the same time, his band had broken up, he had Hare Krishnas living here, he was separating from his wife, his mother passed away during the making the record—it was a lot of really spiritual moments for my dad with this record,” Dhani said.