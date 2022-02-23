The Empress pub in Toxteth is set to be transformed into Beatles themed hotel, complete with a mural of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the side of the building.

The pub, on High Park Street, is located close to the childhood home of Ringo Starr.

Liverpool artist John Culshaw, famous for the “For all Liverpool’s Liver Birds” artwork in the Baltic Triangle, was commissioned to create the piece.

READ MORE:Pontins tourists in disbelief at ‘astronomical’ electricity prices

The pub is a destination for Beatles fans taking in the city, with tourists frequently visiting the L8 landmark.

This is due to The Empress appearing on the cover of Ringo’s first solo album ‘Sentimental Journey’ which was released in March 1970.



(Image: Andy Teebay)



Artist John Culshaw told the ECHO : “I love painting The Beatles – I am a big fan of them.

“I think as well as changing the world of music and becoming idols they have left their city with an industry that people can earn a crust from and really put Liverpool on the world map.”



(Image: Andy Teebay)



He added: “I think the piece will be finished in around 10 days time.”

John said: “This was not the first design for the building.

“There were designs of all the Beatles to be featured but, after a couple of meetings with the owner of the building, we decided to make Ringo the main feature of the artwork because of his link to the building and to the area.”

Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and what’s on updates from the Liverpool ECHO by signing up here