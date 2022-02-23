Mega hit “Yellowstone” debuted on Paramount Network in 2018 from creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The family drama stars cast members Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham as characters that engage in conflicts along the shared borders of a cattle ranch and a Native American reservation. The recently concluded fourth season was its biggest to date in terms of ratings and awards, with top nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards. Will the Emmys follow suit? So many new fans are wondering where they can stream the western TV show for free, so we have compiled the definitive list below of how to watch “Yellowstone.”

Is “Yellowstone” on Netflix, Hulu or HBO Max?

Unfortunately, “Yellowstone” is not available to watch for subscribers of Netflix, Hulu or HBO Max at this time.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Kevin Costner (‘Yellowstone’)

Is “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus?

No. Even though “Yellowstone” airs new episodes on Paramount Network, it actually doesn’t stream on Paramount+ due to streaming rights issues. Confusing, right? However, Paramount+ does carry two other Taylor Sheridan-produced TV shows: “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883” (a “Yellowstone” prequel series).

Is “Yellowstone” on Peacock?

Yes. Peacock currently has the rights to carry the first three seasons of “Yellowstone,” and will likely be the show’s streaming home for the near future. The subscription service costs $4.99/mo. for limited ads, or $9.99/mo. for no ads. Please note that Season 4 is not immediately available on Peacock, as it just finished airing on Paramount Network.

How do I watch “Yellowstone” Season 4?

If you have a cable TV subscription that carries Paramount Network, you are able to watch Season 4 by signing in through your provider at the Paramount Network website. All of the major cable providers offer the fourth season at no extra cost, including AT&T U-verse, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV, Dish and Optimum.

Is “Yellowstone” on Amazon Prime?

Yes, but with a catch. You have to purchase every episode for a fee of $2.99. In other words, it is not a part of the normal Amazon Prime package. All 39 episodes are available to buy this way, for a grand total of $116.61.

SEE Kelly Reilly is a 21st century Lady Macbeth as Beth Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’

What’s “Yellowstone” about?

From Paramount Network: “The Duttons own the largest ranch in Montana and employ a ruthless mix of business, politics and violence to hold on to the precious land at the heart of their family empire in this searing modern-day western.”

Is “Yellowstone” coming back?

Yes. The fourth season concluded in January 2022 and it was renewed for a fifth season in February 2022. Season 5 will air at a future date and it will be split into two parts of seven episodes each. In addition, there are three “Yellowstone” spin-offs to watch out for: “1883” (airing now), plus “6666” and “1932” (airing in the future).

Has “Yellowstone” won any major awards?

The show has received one Emmy nomination (production design in 2021), one SAG Award nomination (ensemble cast in 2022) and one PGA Award nomination (drama series in 2022). Watch for those numbers to grow as “Yellowstone” continues to reach more and more viewers.