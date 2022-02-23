Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020, less than a year before Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond premiered in cinemas. No Time To Die finally delivered on a long-standing wish, as the original 007 actor “wanted to kill” the superspy. He famously hated the role by the end and was especially angry about the “bulls**t decisions” being made at the top.

Upon the release of 1971’s Diamonds are Forever, the last official Bond outing for Connery (he later starred in 1983’s ever Say Never Again), the Scottish-born actor accepted his time was up as Britain’s best spy.

It came after he negotiated a deal to return to the franchise, but under the condition, he could produce two further films of his own choice. Connery was pleased with the deal, but he was completed sick and tired of the studio system.

The star explained: “It can be done, you see, if there’s money at stake. I’d been frigged about too much on other Bond pictures. There’s so much bulls**t that comes from bad decisions being made at the top. I admire efficiency: like watching a good racehorse or the way Picasso works: where everything functions perfectly within its capacity. But talking to some of these moguls about it is like trying to describe to someone who has never taken exercise what it is like to feel fit when you do exercise. They don’t understand.”

