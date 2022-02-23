It read: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She continued: “As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many.