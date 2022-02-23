Ross King was left teary eyed after being surprised by Lorraine with messages from his celebrity pals to mark his 60th birthday.

The Scottish TV presenter, whose birthday was on 21 February, appeared on the ITV show on Wednesday morning as usual with the Hollywood sign clear in the background when Lorraine, 62, decided to introduce his segment in a different way.

“Ross there was lots of people who wanted to wish you a very happy birthday, have a look at this…” Lorraine said as the screen changed to show Gary Barlow outside.

“Rossy, bonjour, incroyable, bonne anniversaire!” Gary, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday, told him.



Gerard Butler then came onto the screen dressed in a black and white patterned scarf and a hat as he said: “I love you pal, I’ve had the best time with you over the years. I consider you a good friend, but I love what you’ve done through your career – everywhere, in the UK and in the US for years.”

Another scene showed Ross’ family speaking from their home as they said: “Happy birthday Ross! Can’t wait to see you soon and celebrate all together.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas were up next as she said: “Happy birthday Rossykins!” as Michael chimed: “Hey Ross! Happy birthday!”



Bradley Walsh took a short clip of himself wishing Ross a happy birthday too as he said: “Join the club, the over 60s mate!”

Lorraine, who recently recalled the moment her weight gain “made her dress pop open in front of The Wanted”, ended the segment as the camera panned back onto her as she said: “Happy birthday Ross,” while he appeared to be left stunned by the thoughtful gesture.

“Oh my goodness me, wow!” Ross reacted while appearing to wipe away a tear as Lorraine told him to have a “birthday month” instead of a few days.



Taking to his Instagram two days ago, Ross shared a snap of balloons on his feed, which was captioned: “Thanks for all the lovely messages! Really do much appreciated. Love to all! X”.

Several other celebrities commented underneath to wish him well as Christine Lampard said: “Happy Birthday King Ross,” with a heart eyes emoji, celebration emoji, cake emoji, and a Champagne glasses emoji.

While many fans also shared similar messages.

