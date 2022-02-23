Sponsored Video


Lowe’s said Wednesday that sales grew 5% and surpassed Wall Street’s estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter, as Americans bought, fixed up and renovated homes in a tight real estate market.

Shares rose nearly 3% in premarket trading, as the home improvement retailer raised its forecast.

The company said it expects earnings per share to range from $13.10 to $13.60 on revenue of $97 billion to $99 billion to in fiscal 2022. It had previously forecast earnings per share of $12.94 on revenue of $97 billion for the year, which is a week longer than fiscal 2021.

Here’s what the company reported for the quarter ended Jan. 28 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.78 vs. $1.71 expected
  • Revenue: $21.34 billion vs. $20.90 billion expected

Lowe’s net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.78 per share, from $978 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier. The results were above the $1.71 expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sales climbed to $21.34 billion from $20.31 billion last year and outpaced analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion.

Lowe’s same-store sales in the U.S. increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The company said sales from home professionals grew 23% in the three-month period, too. The pros tend to be steadier and more lucrative customers.

As of Tuesday’s close, Lowe’s shares are up 27% over the past 12 months. Shares closed Tuesday at $214.59, bringing Lowe’s market value to $144.58 billion.

