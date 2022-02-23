The Repair Shop is back on BBC One tonight (February 23) with a shortened episode. Jay Blades will be joined by art conservator Lucia Scalisi as she works on a portrait from the 1930s of the Japanese martial arts master Yukio Tani. Fans are keen to find out more about the expert, including her relationship status.

Is The Repair Shop’s Lucia Scalisi married?

In tonight’s episode of the much-loved workshop series, Lucia is helping out guest Peter.

His painting of a martial arts master takes pride of place in the UK’s most prestigious martial arts club.

But having been on display for so long, it is in need of Lucia’s miracle-working.

Lucia specialises in the restoration of canvas paintings and she has more than 30 years of experience.

She has worked in both museum and private sectors and she began her career in Conservation at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 1984.

