A man wanted in the theft of a $10 million French sports car from a Milwaukee garage has been captured.

The FBI said Christopher Gardner was arrested in December in Switzerland, where he lives.

Christopher Gardner and a rare French car

Gardner is accused of stealing a rare 1938 Talbot Lago “Teardrop” coupe from a Milwaukee business in 2001.

FBI agents said he then shipped the car to Switzerland in 2006 and had it restored in France.

In 2015, Gardner allegedly sold the car to a buyer in Illinois for $7.6 million.

The 1938 Talbot Lago “Teardrop” coupe was one of only 16 such cars ever made.

It’s estimated to be worth $10 million today.

The FBI said Gardner was arrested in Italy last summer but then fled after being placed on house arrest.

In a statement to WISN 12 news, the FBI said it was waiting to determine the details of his arrest and detention.

Until then, Gardner will remain classified as wanted, agents said.

He was indicted in 2019 on four counts of wire fraud and one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle in foreign commerce.

Gardner will be extradited to Milwaukee where he will face the federal charges.

There was a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It’s not clear who might claim that.

The car’s original owner died in 2005.

There was a legal battle between his estate and the man who bought it from Gardner.

No other details have been released.



