



Two top air crash investigators have concluded that the MH370 flight that disappeared on 8 March 2014 was downed as a result of a murder-suicide plot. During the Sky News documentary MH370: The Final Search, John Cox, a retired pilot and top aviation safety investigator warned that the loss of the aircraft was no accident, as many believe.

The Malaysian Airline was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members from Kuala Lampur to Beijing when it disappeared over the Indian Ocean. Mr Cox believes that the evidence found so far does not stack up with existing theories, which include being shot down by Russia. Speaking to Sky, he said that the flight’s twisting route almost certainly confirms that the aircraft had been commandeered by one of the captains. He said: “I think the evidence is pretty overwhelming that the aeroplane could not have flown the route it did with all the respective turns without that being a commandeered manoeuvre.”

Mr Cox added that the path taken had to have been flown by a person with expert knowledge and ability. This led him to suspect that the pilot and First Officer were the ones who could have downed the flight. He also stated that Cox said the pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, was the only one onboard who had the knowledge and experience necessary to disable MH370’s datalink system. The crew of the Boeing 777 last communicated with air traffic control around 38 minutes after takeoff while travelling over the South China Sea. READ MORE: MH370 ‘will be found’ but could be ‘remarkably unchanged’

He said: “MH370 was a criminal act, the aircraft was intentionally ditched, exactly as I described in my book (MH370: Mystery Solved), of this I have no doubt.” The search for the plane began in the South China Sea and Andaman Sea, before analysis of automated communications with an Imarsat satellite shifted attention to the southern Indian Ocean. The most expensive search in aviation history was unsuccessful, and a private second search launched in 2018 also ended without success. Hundreds of people helped search an area covering some 120,000 square kilometres of the southern Indian Ocean seafloor. Among the theories have been a possible hijacking, but no group has ever claimed responsibility.









