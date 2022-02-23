The Driver and Vehicles Licensing Agency (DVLA) have reminded drivers that they can continue to be on the roads as long as they meet certain requirements. This comes as the Government agency continues to deal with a backlog of paper applications for new driving licences.

It tweeted: “If you’re waiting for your driving licence to be renewed, you may be able to continue to drive as long as:

“You are fit and healthy.

“A doctor or optician hasn’t told you not to drive.”

Section 88 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 may allow drivers to continue driving even though “you do not hold a current driving licence”.

