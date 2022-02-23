Novak Djokovic has admitted he understands the decision to kick Alexander Zverev out of the Mexico Open. The German was booted out of the tournament after repeatedly hitting the umpire’s chair with his racket, while also labelling the match official a ‘f****** idiot’. And Djokovic has now had his say on the debacle.

Zverev and partner Michael Melo were pitted against Brit Lloyd Glasspool and Finnish star Harri Haliovaara in the opening round.

The German and Melo were the overwhelming favourites to win the contest but lost the opening set 6-2.

They then won the second set 6-4 but lost the third 10-6, sparking anger from Zverev in the process.

The 24-year-old lost his cool, hitting the umpire’s chair twice with his racket before kicking the chair.

It was then confirmed he’d been disqualified from the singles draw, with a statement saying: “Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.”

Zverev was also foul-mouthed during the exchange, accusing the umpire of destroying the match.

