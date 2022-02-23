Sponsored Video

It’s been an interesting past few years’ for Nvidia. In between trying again, and again, despite many countries’ oppositions to eventually fail to purchase Arm from Softbank, the company has been ramping up productions to help deal with the chip shortage. It’s even building a giant AI research computer with Meta, a company Nvidia has recently usurped to become 7th largest company in the US. Though perhaps Meta has done some of that to itself with recent company changes.

But what’s next for Nvidia, now that the Arm deal has finally been taken off the table? According to Nvidia CEO and one of Time’s most influential people of 2021, Jen-Hsun Huang, it’s all about moving forward with the metaverse, Omniverse, and self driving cars.

