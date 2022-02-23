It’s been an interesting past few years’ for Nvidia. In between trying again, and again, despite many countries’ oppositions to eventually fail to purchase Arm from Softbank, the company has been ramping up productions to help deal with the chip shortage. It’s even building a giant AI research computer with Meta, a company Nvidia has recently usurped to become 7th largest company in the US. Though perhaps Meta has done some of that to itself with recent company changes.

But what’s next for Nvidia, now that the Arm deal has finally been taken off the table? According to Nvidia CEO and one of Time’s most influential people of 2021, Jen-Hsun Huang, it’s all about moving forward with the metaverse, Omniverse, and self driving cars.

In an interview with VentureBeat Huang talks about the strategies Nvidia will use moving forward in spite of the Arm deal not going ahead. Unsurprisingly it involves still making CPUs, GPUs, and DPUs for whatever architecture makes sense at the time.

“We have a 20-year license to Arm’s intellectual property. And we’ll continue to take advantage of all that and all the markets. And that’s about it. Keep building CPUs, GPUs (graphics processing units), and DPUs (data processing units).” Huang told VentureBeat.

But the future is also leaning towards new technologies like Nvidia’s scalable, powerhouse of a 3D simulator Omniverse. It’s largely used for simulating real situations in a way that can be collaborated on and tested before being put into real production. Because of this it’s often linked with metaverse trials, or at least the potential to make realistic 3D spaces. It seems to be getting a lot of use by businesses, outside of Nvidia’s own goals to make a digital Earth 2 for climate modelling.

“They’re using it for connecting designers and creators. They’re using it to simulate logistics warehouses, simulate factories. They’re using it for synthetic data generation because we simulate sensors physically and accurately. You could use it for simulating data for training AIs that are collected from LiDAR, radars, and of course cameras.” explained Huang.

But when it comes to the metaverse itself, Huang was less specific, but does hope that it’s an open platform utilising the Pixar designed Universal Scene Description which the Omniverse model is also based on. Given most of what we’ve seen so far about the metaverse, open is one of the last thoughts that comes to mind. Instead it seems to be capitalist cash grabbing and market research, so the hope for a more open platform is probably one of the more optimistic approaches around. Hopefully Nvidia can help someone make one that doesn’t look like whatever this is.

Something Huang is very sure of in the interview is Nvidia’s future with autonomous vehicles. The CEO wasn’t necessarily talking about consumer cars, at least for the moment, but things like robots that operate within a warehouse or short distance deliveries.

“They call them AMRs, autonomous moving robots. You could have them inside walled factories, and so they could be moving goods and inventory around. You could be delivering goods across the last mile, like Neuro and others. All these great companies are doing last-mile delivery. All of those applications are very doable, so long as you don’t overpromise.”

He went on to stress the importance of the automotive division for the future of Nvidia, and given this is a company that tends to make us think more about PCs than moving vehicles, it seems to be a hefty focus for the business moving forward.

“And I think there will be thousands and thousands of applications of autonomous vehicles, and it’s a sure thing. This year is going to be the inflection year for us on autonomous driving. This will be a big year for us. And then next year, it’ll be even bigger next year. And in 2025, that’s when we deploy our own software where we do revenue sharing with the car companies.” He said, adding “And so if the license was $10,000, we shared 50-50. If it’s a subscription base of $1,000 or $100 a month, we share 50-50. I think I’m pretty certain now that autonomous vehicles will be one of our largest businesses.”

Perhaps the next merch giveaway Nvidia sets up will be an RTX keychain rather than a keycap.